GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $278,404.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $17.83 million and approximately $278,404.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.87 or 0.00354083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,471,061 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

