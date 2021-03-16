Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10,040.70

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £100.41 ($131.18) and traded as low as GBX 9,830 ($128.43). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,985 ($130.45), with a volume of 89,891 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £100.41 and a 200-day moving average of £102.48.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.