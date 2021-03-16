GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GME opened at $220.14 on Tuesday. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

