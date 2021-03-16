Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Reaches $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004374 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00454455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00113806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00555572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

