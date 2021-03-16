GAPS (GAP) Hits One Day Volume of $243.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $243.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.27 or 0.99419103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00075636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003635 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

