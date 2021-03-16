Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.79 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $11.55 or 0.00020364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $117.00 million and $18.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00567696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.