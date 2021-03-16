Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Director Acquires $49,998.00 in Stock

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Director Edie Rodriguez purchased 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,998. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS VINO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,905. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

