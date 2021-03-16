Geberit (GBERY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS: GBERY) recently:

3/11/2021 – Geberit had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/11/2021 – Geberit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – Geberit is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Geberit is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Geberit had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2021 – Geberit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. Geberit AG has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $67.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

