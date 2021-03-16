Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Sells $449,954.32 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
GNSS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,751. The stock has a market cap of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.32.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
