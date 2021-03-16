Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Sells $449,954.32 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GNSS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,751. The stock has a market cap of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNSS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

