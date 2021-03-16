General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GEVI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 392,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. General Environmental Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

