General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,260 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,916. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

