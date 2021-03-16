Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Garland G. Gaspard Purchases 4,180 Shares

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GEL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 3,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,950. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

