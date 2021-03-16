Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Down 6.5%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 18,290,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 34,128,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.