Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra Sells 1,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Balkrishan Kalra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92.

G traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,404. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after purchasing an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

