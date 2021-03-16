George M. Sewell Sells 958 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRG traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 496,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,354. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $2,694,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $9,263,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $13,349,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.