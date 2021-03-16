George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.39

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 1369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.