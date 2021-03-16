Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $37.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.77 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $151.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $154.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $163.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

