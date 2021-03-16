Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.20. 18,731,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,592,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.