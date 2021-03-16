Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.20. 18,731,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,592,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.