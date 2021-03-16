GFL Environmental (GFL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL):
- 3/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 3/4/2021 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “
- 3/3/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 2/24/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – GFL Environmental is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
