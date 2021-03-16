GFL Environmental (GFL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL):

3/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/4/2021 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

2/24/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/24/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – GFL Environmental is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

