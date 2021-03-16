GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,077. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 18.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.