Giant (GIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 95.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Giant has a market cap of $140,978.71 and $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00033667 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001530 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

