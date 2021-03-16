Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $29.29 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $29.29 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 55% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00650116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

