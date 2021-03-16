Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 7.4%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.60. 1,563,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,792,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

