Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 7.4%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.60. 1,563,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,792,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
The company has a market cap of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
