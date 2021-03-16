Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04.

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $483,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

