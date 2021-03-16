Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 250,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04.

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $15,425,299.20.

Shares of NARI traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,773. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.