GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders acquired a total of 37,238 shares of company stock worth $51,229,235 over the last ninety days.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.54) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The firm has a market cap of £63.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,271.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,376.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.