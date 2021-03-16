Glenn Henry Stevens Purchases 5,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00.
Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $5,978,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
