Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.