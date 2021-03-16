Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.54% of Global Medical REIT worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $762.71 million, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

