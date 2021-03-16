Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Gap Down to $99.30

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.30), but opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26). Global Ports shares last traded at GBX 105.30 ($1.38), with a volume of 158,677 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £67.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.19.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

