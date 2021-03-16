Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Gap Down to $99.30

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.30), but opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26). Global Ports shares last traded at GBX 105.30 ($1.38), with a volume of 158,677 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £67.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.19.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

