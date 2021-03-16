Global Social Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $182,243.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $182,243.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.