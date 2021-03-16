GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 30% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 30% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $21,567.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,867.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.09 or 0.03177299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.76 or 0.00353985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.94 or 0.00936036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.27 or 0.00413961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.57 or 0.00344686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00244662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022003 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

