GMB 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,325.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. GMB has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $14,325.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One GMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.