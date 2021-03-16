Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd

Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Goal Acquisitions Corp.

