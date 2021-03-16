GoHealth (GOCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 126,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $44,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

