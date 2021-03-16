Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 3,183,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,994,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

