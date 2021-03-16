Gold Poker Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $5,945.59 and $17.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

