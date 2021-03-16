Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.98

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 15899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.0% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 239,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

