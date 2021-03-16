Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Financial Comparison

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and DNP Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 9.56% 11.79% 4.83% DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

13.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DNP Select Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and DNP Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 13.66 $36.15 million $1.98 10.00 DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and DNP Select Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $15.92, indicating a potential downside of 19.61%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats DNP Select Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

