Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub acquired 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 33,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,327,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

