GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GoPro stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

