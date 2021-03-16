Gossip Coin Trading 23% Higher This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $35,980.80 and approximately $35.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.