Graft (GRFT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 135.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Graft has a total market cap of $329,592.87 and $11.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00404354 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

