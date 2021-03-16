Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 11th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTE. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,336,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,427,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,506,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,316 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.