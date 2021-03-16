Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.79

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.79 and last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,720,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

