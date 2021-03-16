Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRNNF. Barclays upgraded Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$24.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.