GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $149,251.57

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $149,251.57 and approximately $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,376,408 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

