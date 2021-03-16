Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.69

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $19.52. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 804 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.