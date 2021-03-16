Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Acquires $220,000.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 10,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRBK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.