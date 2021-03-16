Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of Green Brick Partners worth $37,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 3,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

